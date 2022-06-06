BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield Township trustee announced on Monday he will retire from his duties on Dec. 31 of this year.

The trustees have been fielding complaints from the community since Trustee Ron Haun sold his local home and started living part-time in Florida.

Monday, Haun announced that he would be resigning on Dec. 31. He said the board is continuing to discuss scheduling so they can finish their work before the end of the year.

“It allows for sufficient time to work toward completion of the numerous projects currently in process and provide for the continuity and a smooth transition in the future,” he said.

Despite complaints from some community members about his recent absences, Haun said he has been keeping up with township business. He said he was spending time with his family members who live in Florida.