BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A statement was read at Monday night’s Brookfield Township Trustees meeting from trustee Ron Haun who’s now living part-time in Florida.

Haun stated he has sold his house in Brookfield and is now living with family in Masury. He said he has been keeping up with township business during his absence though he was not at Monday night’s meeting.

Part of Haun’s statement read, “Through my many years of public service oftentimes family was placed on the back burner, and at this time in my life, I have realized I do not have as many tomorrows as I have yesterdays.”