BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township police are looking for the driver and passengers of an SUV.

Police say the vehicle drove through a neighborhood on Friday firing an “Orbeez” gun at pedestrians.

The SUV appears to be a Chevrolet Trax with chrome around the windows and a chrome roof rack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Township Police Department at 330-448-6960.