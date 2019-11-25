Brookfield Twp. police: Man arrested after Circle K robbery

When the clerk couldn't get the register open, she said the man became nervous and ran off with a stolen bottle of water

Dustin Hilliard, charged with aggravated robbery, driving under suspension and speed.

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Butler, Pennsylvania man was arrested after police said he robbed a convenience store in Masury on Sunday.

Dustin Hilliard, 35, admitted to robbing Circle K on S. Irvine Avenue, police said.

According to the report, a clerk at Circle K told police a man came into the store around 3:46 a.m. and tried to rob her, asking for money from the register.

When she couldn’t get the register open, the clerk said the suspect became nervous and ran off with a stolen bottle of water.

While patrolling the area, police said a witness told them he saw a car speeding down the road toward Hubbard Township.

Hubbard Township police said they found the car in a truck stop parking lot.

As the car left the lot, police followed it onto Interstate 80 eastbound and pulled the driver over. A dark hoodie in the car matched the one the suspect was wearing, the report said.

Hilliard is charged with aggravated robbery, driving under suspension and speed.

