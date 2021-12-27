BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township police are looking for a masked man suspected of breaking into two businesses, damaging property and stealing money.

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, Dec. 27. No further information was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Township Police Department at 330-448-6960 or the dispatch center at 330-675-2730. Tips can also be submitted by messaging the police department’s Facebook page and can remain anonymous.

Video footage from the area surrounding Addison Road, South Irvine, Dutch Lane and Brookfield Avenue may also be useful.