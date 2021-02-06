Brookfield Twp. police investigating another attempted burglary in Shenango Twp.

Saturday evening, Brookfield Twp. Police posted to Facebook about a third burglary in Shenango Twp.

SHENANGO TWP., (WKBN) – On Friday, police were investigating two burglaries, one on Warren Sharon Road and another in Hermitage. On Saturday, Brookfield Township police say they was another attempted burglary in Shenagno Township.

Police believe they are looking for the same two suspects from the previous burglaries that happened Tuesday, first in Brookfield, Ohio and then in Hermitage, Pa.

Brookfield Detective Sgt. Aaron Kasiewicz said a muscular, Hispanic man wearing a yellow reflective vest, dark pants, dark work boots and a hat, got into a resident’s home by posing as an electrician, showing a badge to get into the home.

A light silver crossover SUV was described as the potential getaway car.

In Hermitage, a Hispanic man posing as a utilities worker or electrician wore a Navy blue winter coat and pants, according to Hermitage Chief of Police Eric Jewell.

Police believe the suspects are using the same vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicle can contact the Brookfield Twp. Police Department during business hours at 330-448-6960. Or you can reach dispatchers after hours at 330-675-2730.

Police warn to be on the lookout for similar incidents involving these suspects or suspect vehicle. They say to report it to your local police department,