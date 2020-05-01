Brookfield teachers hold drive-thru book giveaway for students

The Brookfield Federation of Teachers purchased over 1,500 books for the giveaway

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Teachers of Brookfield Local Schools are keeping kids’ brains active during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the teachers held a drive-thru book giveaway for students K-12. Students pulled up with their parents are were able to pick out a book of their choice.

Mary Arp, the president of the Brookfield Federation of Teachers, said it’s important for students to stay active with their reading during this difficult time.

The Brookfield Federation of Teachers purchased over 1,500 books for the giveaway.

“We wanted to reach out to our students and their families and give them books to read to reinforce what they’ve learned in school. The importance of reading but also so they have something to do during this time.