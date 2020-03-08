Brookfield students help raise money for Backpack Charitable Fundraiser

The Brookfield Backpack Charitable Fund pack bags of child-friendly food for hungry students to take home over the weekend

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hungry for the Arts returned to Tiffany’s Banquet Center in Brookfield Saturday. The event raises money for The Brookfield Backpack Charitable Fund.

They pack bags of child-friendly food for hungry students to take home over the weekend.

People paid to get in and bought tickets for the basket auction. Brookfield High School’s jazz band and the drama club performed.

There was also an arts contest featuring Brookfield students across the district.

Organizers say that the event is a great way to showcase their kids but to also teach them how to give back.

“It’s for their own community and I think that’s important for us as adults. To show and lead by example, so that they have–so that they understand the importance of volunteerism,” said President of Brookfield Backpack Charitable Fund Tracy Plyler.

Plyler says that the backpack program is able to sponsor 50 kids a week and pack 200 bags of food a month.