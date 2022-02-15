BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a man with a gun after getting a report of shots fired near the Brookfield-Sharon line.

According to Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino, officers were called to the 500 block of South State Line Road Tuesday afternoon. He said Sharon police are handling the investigation as a man with a gun who reportedly ran into a house in the city.

Police are now looking for that man.

A WKBN reporter is heading to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.