Brookfield senior helping RC Program take flight

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff are coming together to liftoff the Brookfield Remote Control (RC) Program, which will help them become certified to commercially fly drones.

“Hopefully by the end of this calendar year we’ll have this program kind of more set up, especially for the pictures and videos stuff, have some of the staff members trained to fly these things and hopefully have them start getting their Part 107 licenses as well,” said senior Isaac Foust. “Then hopefully by the end of this year, we can set up the after-school club.”

Foust has his FAA Part 107 Commercial Drone Pilot License and he was approached by the school in January to help set up a program to help students and staff obtain their certification.

At first, the pandemic put a wrinkle in the plans, but they’re moving along with getting the RC program going.

“What goes into that test is, it’s a lot of basically national airbase systems so you know your classes of airspace, you know how to read the weather reports coming from the airport,” said Foust. “The test is actually very similar to the test that you basically take for your private pilot license. The test doesn’t really cover in-depth necessarily how these things work: how to turn on the aircraft, how to fly the aircraft. It’s a lot of what you need to know to actually go up in the skies.”

Brookfield Senior Isaac Foust flies his drone in a field on-campus. After graduation, Foust plans to study aeronautical engineering and join the Air Force.

A drone can legally fly 400-feet in the air, but that can change depending on where the pilot is at. Foust uses an app on his phone that connects to the drone so he can see what it sees and read the weather.

He likes to fly it within eyesight, but said it can fly up to two miles away from him.

“I went to a civil air control, basically summer camp, it’s called an NCSA – National Cadet Special Activity, and it was about learning to fly RC aircraft, and so we learned to fly fixed-wing RC aircraft,” said Foust about how he got involved in drones. “That was in 2016 and since then I’ve just become addicted to flying, and then more recently I’ve gotten into kind of, more the drones with the cameras and everything.”

Brookfield Schools was able to purchase two drones by using some of the $60,000 they received through the Arconic Foundation Grant in the fall of 2019 to help with the program, and the creation of a STEM program as well.

“STEM is kind of something near and dear to my heart,” said Toby Gibson, superintendent of Brookfield Local Schools. “We’re lucky enough to have a senior who has his license and is kind of walking us through the process of what to do and how to do it, and create a drone program here in the district.”

Gibson said he’s been pushing for a STEM program and maker space and with help of the grant and Foust, they’ve been able to get the ball rolling.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to be innovative and share some of those 21st Century skills with students we’re going to find a way to do it,” said Gibson.

For Foust, 400-feet isn’t the limit. After graduation, he plans to go to college to major in aeronautical engineering and join the Air Force.

“I’ve been big into aviation ever since I was a kid, so I was very excited to learn to fly RC aircraft and kind of do this,” said Foust. “I don’t think this steered me toward the Air Force or anything like that, but it’s part of my love for aviation and kind of wanting to go to the Air Force.”

