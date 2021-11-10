Brookfield Schools seeking input for proposed community center

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Local School District is in the planning phase of developing and potentially building a Community Learning Center.

Now, officials at the district are asking people to answer a survey about the project.

The center would serve as a community hub, utilizing space during extended hours, weekends and through the summer.

It would come at no additional cost to local taxpayers as it will be funded by grant monies and/or private donations.

The space would be available to students, their families and the community.

It would provide additional academic support, health resources, social services, arts programming and civic and cultural opportunities.

“To provide those opportunities for people in the district, in the community, to help them succeed is important to us,” said Superintendent Toby Gibson.

The survey can be found on the school district’s website or on the Township’s website.

The community is encouraged to take the time to complete the survey and provide input.