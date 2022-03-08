BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Local School District will be receiving some money from the state to fix issues with its crumbling school building.

The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $425,013 as part of the district’s participation in its “Corrective Action Program” to address defective or omitted work.

The district opened the new school building in 2011, but issues were discovered after the build. It was built on shifting shale, causing the middle school hallway to crack and the roof also needs to be repaired.

According to state Rep. Mike Loychik, the funding will be used for the removal of undercut and shoring of load-bearing walls.

Repairs to the building had previously been delayed. The district will still have to pay a portion of the repair costs.

The district is also in the middle of a civil suit against the architect and the company that studied the ground, alleging a breach of contract. That case is still being heard in a Trumbull County court, with a jury trial scheduled in September.