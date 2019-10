The goal is to immerse students in the fundamentals of a business startup

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Local Schools have reason to celebrate. The district has been awarded its second-largest grant ever received.

The Arconic Foundation gave them $60,000 to launch a student-run business called “Spirit Shoppe.”

Students will design, manufacture and market products.

The goal is to immerse them in the fundamentals of a business startup.

The check will be presented during pregame ceremonies for Brookfield’s football game this Friday night.