BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit may be settled between Brookfield Schools and a company that investigated the soil where the district’s K-12 building was built.

A notice of a contingent settlement was filed Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court between Brookfield Local School District and Timmerman Geotechnical Group.

After the school was built, the building was having heaving issues in a hallway and bathroom area.

Soil testing prior to the construction showed that the shale present at the project site would need to be addressed by either pouring the foundation on the same day or pouring a mud mat to protest the shale, according to a report by Timmerman.

The contractors used the report to continue their work but problems surfaced after the building was constructed. According to court documents, the shale got wet despite efforts to stop it and expanded, causing the heaving. The district said that was Timmerman’s fault, but the company said it did what it was supposed to do.

The case has been in the courts for over two years, but it looks like all sides have come to an agreement. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission is part of the lawsuit, too.

The agreement comes just a couple of weeks before the case was set to go to trial on March 27.

The details of the deal are not part of the court record, yet. The terms are subject to approval by the Brookfield School Board and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.