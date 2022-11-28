BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve people have applied for the Brookfield Township trustee position left vacant by the retirement of longtime trustee Ron Haun.

The township released the list of those who have submitted letters of interest in the position. Interviews for the position will be conducted during an open meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.

The two remaining trustees — Dan Suttles and Mark Ferrara — will select an applicant after interviews are conducted. If they can’t agree on a candidate, a probate judge will be involved in the process.

The following are the applicants: