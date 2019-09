Brookfield police are warning residents about a recent string of vehicle break-ins

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police are warning residents about a recent string of vehicle break-ins.

Several thefts were reported this past weekend in the lower Masury area, including Elm Street, First Street, and Second Street.

Police are reminding neighbors to keep vehicles locked and remove or hide any items of value so they are not visible and to park in well-lit areas.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call police at (330) 448-6960 or the tip line at (330) 969-1110.