Brookfield police warn against opening unsolicited packages from China

Police are advising anyone who has received an unwanted package from China to not open it

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A package from China is on its way back after police in Brookfield helped a resident get rid of a package they never ordered.

Police are advising anyone who has received an unwanted package from China to not open it and take it back to the Post Office.

Police say taking delivery of the package informs the sender that you do live at that address and makes it easier to commit identity theft or other fraud.

Some of those unsolicited packages could be brushing scams where a sender will mail out items and then post fake customer reviews.

Usually, there is no return address on these packages or sometimes it just appears to come from Amazon or another retailer.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the items are usually light and and inexpensive to ship.

The fake online review angle is only one way they benefit, according to the BBB. By using the brushing scam, they also are increasing their sales numbers.

The sender may use your address and possibly your phone number for various other reasons.

More headlines from WKBN.com: