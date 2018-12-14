Local News

Brookfield police: Victim identifies neighbor as burglar

Patrick Nicholl is charged with burglary

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 01:10 PM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 01:14 PM EST

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) - Police said a man recognized the burglar who broke into his apartment because he was a neighbor.

Patrick Nicholl was arrested shortly after the burglary at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to Brookfield police, Nicholl broke into the apartment in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue in Masury. Investigators are still trying to determine what he stole but say the burglary was captured on the victim's surveillance camera.

This led to the quick identification of Nicholl, investigators say.

Nicholl is scheduled to appear in court on the burglary charge on Tuesday.

