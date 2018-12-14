Brookfield police: Victim identifies neighbor as burglar

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) - Police said a man recognized the burglar who broke into his apartment because he was a neighbor.

Patrick Nicholl was arrested shortly after the burglary at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to Brookfield police, Nicholl broke into the apartment in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue in Masury. Investigators are still trying to determine what he stole but say the burglary was captured on the victim's surveillance camera.

This led to the quick identification of Nicholl, investigators say.

Nicholl is scheduled to appear in court on the burglary charge on Tuesday.