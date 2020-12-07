Brookfield Police searching for suspect behind slashed tires in Masury, Sharon

The damages happened in the West Hill area of Masury in-between 1 and 3 a.m. Friday morning

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Police are looking for information that could point them to whoever is responsible for slashing tires on more than a dozen vehicles Friday.

The damages happened in the West Hill area of Masury between 1 and 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators say at least 17 vehicles in Masury were targeted. Additional damages were also reported in nearby Sharon.

Police say some vehicles had several punctured tires.

Detectives estimate total damages could exceed several thousand dollars.

“It’s a lot of money to come out of somebody’s pocket, especially around the holiday season. So, to find out who’s responsible and hopefully hold them accountable for their actions, is very important,” said Detective Sergeant Aaron Kasiewicz.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything during the timeframe is asked to call Brookfield Police.

During administrative hours, anyone with information can call the police department at 330-448-6960. After hours, you can call Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730.