Brookfield police search for missing teen, warn those who may be helping her

Lilly Rose Eskins, of Masury, missing girl

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say Lilly Rose Eskins left her home in Masury on Nov. 14.

Eskins is described as 5’7″, 145 pounds with short blonde hair and speaks with an Australian accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-675-2730.

Police believe Eskins in the Brookfield/Sharon area and warn anyone who may be “contributing to Lilly’s efforts to leave home and fail to report her whereabouts you will be charged accordingly.”

