Brookfield police say social media led to accused Circle K robber turning himself in

According to a police report, when investigators asked James Hill about Circle K, he told them he wasn’t there and didn’t rob them

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of robbing a Masury convenience store was in court Thursday, arraigned just two days after turning himself in.

James Hill, 45, remains in the Trumbull County Jail, charged in connection to a robbery at Circle K off of Route 62 just a few weeks ago.

The New Castle man appeared in Trumbull County Eastern District Court by video, arraigned on an aggravated robbery charge.

He’s accused of stealing cash from Circle K just before 3 a.m. on October 28.

911 call: “He walked in, he said, ‘Can I get a pack of Newport Kings?’ I went and grabbed Newport Kings. When I came back, you know, he had his hands in his hoodie pocket and it looked like he was pointing something inside of it and was like, ‘Empty all the money.’ I’m like, ‘I thought you said you wanted Newports, man.'”

Brookfield Township Police Chief Daniel Faustino said within 24 hours of the robbery, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Hill and issue a warrant.

“Through social media, he found that we were looking for him. Had contact a couple different times with our agency and turned himself in this week.”

According to a police report, when investigators asked Hill about Circle K, he told them he wasn’t there and didn’t rob them.

The report goes on to say when detectives showed him a picture from surveillance video, Hill said it wasn’t him and asked for his lawyer.

“Didn’t really admit to anything. Once he was presented with some evidence after he turned himself in, he chose not to say anything,” Faustino said.

Hill is being held on a $100,000 bond. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on November 21.