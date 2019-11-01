Brookfield police looking for robbery suspect

Police in Brookfield are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store in the township

An arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old James E. Hill.

Police Chief Dan Faustino said Hill walked into the Circle K on Irvine Ave. about 2:42 a.m. Monday and asked for cigarettes. Hill then told the clerk to empty the register, Faustino said.

The clerk said he never saw a gun, but said Hill put his hands in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and acted like he was armed.

The clerk handed over the cash and the robber took off.

Hill is charged with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Brookfield police on their anonymous tip line at (330) 969-1110 or at (330) 448-6960.