Brookfield police looking for man accused of scamming neighbors

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Brookfield are looking for a man they think has been going around scamming neighbors.

Investigators are looking for 53-year-old Steven Kuhn.

Police say Kuhn was going door to door, pretending to be a neighbor and asking for money.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kuhn, but his whereabouts are unknown. Police say they have a history with Kuhn, dating back to similar scams in 2009 and 1995.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield Police at 330-448-6960 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or anytime at Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730.