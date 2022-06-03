BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Brookfield released photos of a vehicle they believe was used during an attempted theft of catalytic converters in the township.

Police say between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, there were at least two attempted thefts, but the thief was scared off before finishing cutting off the converters.

Police believe the thief used the red Ford Ranger in the pictures during the crimes. The truck has black wheels.

They’re asking anyone who has seen the vehicle or knows who owns it to contact the police department at 330-448-6960 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or dispatch after hours at 330-675-2730.

Tips can also be left on the police department’s Facebook page.