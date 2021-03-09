Brookfield police: Babysitter was under the influence of drugs while driving kids around

Police spoke with the mother of the two children, who reported leaving them with Boles, a friend, because she had a court hearing

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A babysitter is facing child endangering charges after police say she appeared to be under the influence of drugs while driving kids around.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the Circle K in Masury for a report that a woman who appeared to be under the influence was leaving the parking lot with kids in the backseat.

Officers pulled over the driver, 31-year-old Abagail Boles, of Sharon, Pa., and said she was making quick movements, talking fast and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. According to a police report, she also had white powder around her nose, which she told police was fentanyl from the previous night.

Boles denied using drugs recently, saying she last used heroin the night before, according to the report.

Police reported finding a plastic bag in Boles’ wallet, which appeared to contain methamphetamine residue. Officers also reported finding a pipe in a bag belonging to a passenger, 50-year-old Robert Mitchell, of Sharon.

Police spoke with the mother of the two children, who reported leaving them with Boles, a friend, because she had a court hearing. She said when she left, Boles did not appear to be under the influence of drugs and said Boles was not supposed to take the children anywhere.

Police arrested Boles, who they noted had multiple warrants for her arrest, including for a larceny charge. They also charged her with OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and endangering children.

The passenger was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.