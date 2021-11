BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WBKN) — Two men are wanted in Trumbull County following a recent rash of vehicle break-ins in Brookfield Township.

They are accused of breaking into several vehicles in the West Hill area.

Police shared several photos of the suspects. One has a tattoo on his left hand.

Courtesy Brookfield Township Police

Both men have been identified and charges are being filed so warrants can be issued. Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield Township Police.