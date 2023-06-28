BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing several charges after Brookfield police say he was stealing from a closed business Monday.

Police reported spotting Catlin Sansone, 36, on a bicycle near the Brookfield Drive-In on Irvine Avenue and removing a bag of ice from the ice cooler. An officer said when he approached Sansone, he dropped the bag of ice and put his hands in the air. The officer said he believed Sansone was in the act of stealing as the business was closed.

Police handcuffed and arrested Sansone on a theft charge and placed him in the back of a cruiser. After searching Sansone’s backpack, police discovered a 12-pack of beer. Police say he told them he bought the beer earlier at the Circle K, also on Irving Avenue. When police questioned the clerk there, she reported Sansone had stolen the beer.

Police say Sansone then began screaming in the back seat of the cruiser and hitting his head on the partition. While transporting him, the officer reported he had to pull over twice due to Sansone’s behavior.

Sansone also managed to call 9-1-1 and told the dispatcher he was being kidnapped by police. The officer said when he attempted to get the phone away from him, Sansone spit at him, and the officer believed Sansone was going to try to head-butt him.

Police say during his arrest, Sansone continued to give corrections officers a difficult time, at one point, kissing one of the officers on the cheek.

Several bottles of Fireball whisky were removed from Sansone’s pockets at the jail, and police say those were returned to Circle K.

Sansone is charged with two counts of theft, disrupting public service, criminal trespass, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and menacing.

According to court records, Sansone was set to be arraigned on Tuesday, but he refused and continued being disruptive, so the case was set for Thursday.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.