WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is serving three years on probation following her sentencing in a Trumbull County child neglect case.

Jenny Musgrave, 42, received the sentence on April 18 after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted endangering children earlier this year. According to court records, Musgrave was also ordered to pay fines in the case.

According to a Brookfield police report made on March 7, 2022, police were contacted by a caseworker with Trumbull County Children Services after a 5-year-old boy had been admitted to Akron Children’s Hospital with “severe nutritional neglect.”

The report says the child was “medically complex,” but that there was a history of missed doctor appointments without rescheduling and significant weight loss, as well as concerns for medical and nutritional neglect.

The report indicates that the boy weighed 19 pounds when he was admitted to the hospital about a week before his fifth birthday.

This report led to a joint investigation with Children Services, resulting in the charge.

Musgrave, who police said was the primary caregiver for the child, said the weight loss was due to recent stomach issues from a formula change. Police said, however, that it was believed that the weight loss had occurred over a substantial period of time.