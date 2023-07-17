BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sharon woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly left bruises all over an officer’s face, neck and arms during a struggle, according to a police report.

Police conducted a traffic stop just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of state Route 7 in Brookfield Township.

During the traffic stop, Brookfield police made contact with Tala Wimberly, 29, who at the time, claimed to be someone else, according to the report. Police were able to find her correct identification when they searched the car and say Wimberly then confessed to her true identity.

Police told Wimberly that she needed to have someone pick up the five children in her car, as she was being arrested on warrants and her car would be towed.

Wimberly was argumentative with officers as they waited for someone to pick up the children, repeatedly saying she didn’t trust them, according to the report.

After the tow truck arrived on the scene, police then said they would take both Wimberly and her children to the station to wait. During the ride, police say Wimberly called the officers incompetent and other derogatory names.

While in the police department’s garage, Wimberly became more uncooperative, and when an officer tried to control her, she ran, according to the report.

Wimberly made for the exit and ran for the car that was supposed to be the ride for her children. Reports say the officer pointed his stun gun at her. She then froze and the officer was able to take her back into the garage, according to the report.

When inside, the officer took Wimberly straight to the booking room. She accused the officer of trying to choke her and then began to kick him, according to the report. The officer caught her leg and dragged her away from him.

Reports say Wimberly then began to punch the officer in the face. The metal cuffs still on her hands caught just under the officer’s eye and cut his face, forming a large bruise. The officer also had bruises on his jaw and neck as a result, according to the report.

The officer attempted to pin her down and Wimberly then placed her teeth against the officer’s arm, though she did not bite down, according to the report.

The officer’s bodycam was also damaged during the skirmish.

The officer called for help and another officer was able to help get Wimberly into one of the holding cells. She shouted derogatory terms at the officers the entire time she was in the cell, including “p****.” Officers say she smirked and showed no remorse for her actions.

The officer was sent to an urgent care facility after the altercation. He did not have any broken bones but did have several bruises. His facial wound was cleaned and he received a tetanus shot.

Wimberly is charged with two counts of vandalism, escape, felonious assault, identity fraud, two counts of falsification, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and other traffic charges.

She is due in court Tuesday for her arraignment.