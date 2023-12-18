BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Jason Cooke has worked tirelessly to get to this point. He is branching off on his own to start Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

“Nine, 10 years ago, I started at Animal Rescue in Youngstown, Ohio. I could never imagine that those days would lead to this,” he said. “Since 2019, we’ve operated out of my home. It’s just inherently difficult.”

But the end is near. On March 31, the non-profit will have a new home in a 6,400-square-foot facility tailor-made for dogs and cats.

“The dogs aren’t going to be so stressed out. It’s going to be more conducive to people adopting. It’s going to be a genuine dog and cat shelter,” he said.

Cooke used his vision to transform a once-vacant property into a top-notch shelter with custom kennels, specialized plumbing and multiple outdoor play areas.

No detail was left spared.

“Everything from the ground up has been designed to benefit the dogs,” he said.

“We have 100 drains in this facility. All the kennels are custom-built. We have eight outdoor play yards.”

The new building will go a long way towards tackling an ongoing problem with animal welfare – a situation Cooke said is growing worse by the day.

“In all my years in animal rescue, I’ve never seen it this bad. The volume of animals that are being intaked either by owner surrenders, strays or being part of a humane situation is just overwhelming,” he said.

With a price tag pushing $1 million, Cooke has been pounding the pavement gathering donations for the project.

And his work isn’t done yet.

“It’s going to be so much better for not only the dogs, but for the volunteers, (and) the public,” he said.

“They’re going to be able to view the dogs more easily.”