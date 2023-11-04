BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were on the scene after a truck crashed into a Brookfield home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the brakes of a truck failed while driving on Steward Sharon Road, causing it to crash into a home on the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue. The truck hit a mailbox, cable box and bushes before crashing into the home.

There is some structural damage to the home, but OSHP said it is not severe enough to displace residents.

The driver of the truck and a passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to Sharon Regional Hospital for treatment.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.