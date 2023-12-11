BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a local woman.

Brookfield police say 81-year-old Phyllis Tucker has been missing since 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Police say she has no medical diagnosis but has been suffering from bouts of confusion.

Tucker is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a maroon 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Ohio plate number AIU3910.

Anyone who sees Tucker or the vehicle is asked to call 911.