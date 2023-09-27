BROOKFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Brookfield Township Police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

According to their Facebook page, Jacob Johns, 15, left his home on foot last night and hasn’t been seen since.

He is about 5’8 and 185 lb. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, light-colored shorts, and black, white, and yellow Nike shoes. He also had a blue backpack.

If you see Jacob or have any information please call Trumbull County Dispatch at 330=-675-2730.