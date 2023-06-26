BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A Hubbard man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Monday evening in Brookfield.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Yankee Run Road, just north of Warren-Sharon Road, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist, 36-year-old Eric Gill, of Hubbard, was pronounced dead at the scene when his bike drifted left of center and struck an SUV in the oncoming lane head-on. Gill was thrown from the bike.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to troopers, alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The road was blocked for some time while first responders worked the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol with help from Brookfield Township fire and police, the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office and the OSHP Reconstruction Unit.