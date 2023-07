BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following an accident near the intersection of Routes 82 and 7 in Brookfield.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the northbound lane of State Route 7 is currently closed.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday and involved another vehicle.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brookfield Police and Fire departments are on the scene.