BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men who were charged following a fight in which one of the men was stabbed were sentenced Thursday on amended charges.

Charges against Kurt Betts, 28, and Walter Simmons, 70, both of Masury, were amended to disorderly conduct from the original felonious assault charges that they faced.

Both Betts and Simmons were sentenced to a fine of $150, plus court costs, according to court records.

The charges against the men stemmed from an incident in August in the 700 block of Grove Ave. in Masury.

Police were initially called to the area where Betts and Simmons were fighting, according to a police report.

Officers say they learned a dog and one of the men involved had been stabbed.

Both men took themselves to the hospital. Simmons had been stabbed in the chest, and Betts had been bitten by the dog.

The injured dog was brought to a veterinarian.

Police said at the time that the fight started over a dog and its perceived aggressiveness.