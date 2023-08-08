BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing a felonious assault charge after a fight sent a man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Brookfield police were called early Saturday morning to the 1200 block of North Park Circle for a report of a person with a knife. When officers arrived, they were met by the caller who advised of a fight between two people in which a knife was pulled.

While officers were on the scene, they received a report that a man showed up at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. According to a police report, the 39-year-old man reported that he received the injuries in Brookfield. The report listed the man’s injuries as severe, though his current condition is unknown.

Travis Serotko, 32, was charged with felonious assault following an investigation. The report did not give further details on his arrest.

Police arrested Serotko on Saturday, and an arraignment on the charge is scheduled for Tuesday morning.