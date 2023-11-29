BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield family is trying to move forward after losing everything inside their home, including their 17 dogs, to a Thanksgiving Day fire.

“Never would I have expected this to happen,” said Jessica Schlumberger.

Schlumberger and her fiance Sherman Holbrook are heartbroken. It has been almost a week since the couple lost everything in a fire that started in the basement of their home on Stewart Sharon Road.

They were at a relative’s house an hour away with their 8-month-old daughter celebrating the holiday when they got a call from a neighbor.

“Our hearts sank getting that phone call,” Holbrook said.

All their dogs, including a litter of eight puppies and another adult dog that was pregnant, passed away.

“These were more than just pets, they were our life. They were our livelihoods, they were a part of our income, they were a part of our family. Everybody who met any one of our dogs loved them,” Holbrook said.

The couple is currently taking time to grieve their loss while also trying to process what happened.

“Everybody has been doing so much for us and we’re very blessed and very grateful for all of the support and all of the help that we have already received from our friends, family and even strangers,” Schlumberger said.

“Hopefully, we can financially recover from this and go back to doing it. Something we love to do is the rescue portion of it. We like taking dogs from bad situations and trying to get them into a better light,” Holbrook said.