YANKEE LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) — The stage is set for the first concert in Yankee Lake’s Country at the Boot concert series.

The Toby Keith tribute band, The American Ride, takes the stage at the historic Yankee Lake Ballroom on Saturday night. It’s the first of a dozen concerts from November to March that will take place at the ballroom off state Route 7.

Tickets are still available, but organizers expect a full house.

“We hope there’s a lot of people. We hope it’s packed and everybody’s having fun,” said Ken Haidaris, with Sunrise Entertainment. “We have the line dancing, the dance floor over there, we have an instructor who’s been here before — so it’s really going to be incredible it really is.”

Doors open Saturday at 6 p.m., and the concert is set to kick off at 8.