BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Friday morning after police found almost 500 grams of cocaine after a traffic stop and chase.

According to a social media post from the Brookfield Township Police Department, Donteill Grant was pulled over during a traffic stop on July 11 on U.S. Route 62 for a lane violation.

The social media post says police found criminal indicators which led to a search of the vehicle. When the search began, Grant fled on foot.

Police say they caught up to him after a quick chase and arrested him.

Police found 496 grams of cocaine on Grant, according to the post.

On Wednesday, Grant was indicted on charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.