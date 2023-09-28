BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A seventh grader in Brookfield is being called a life-saver after she stepped in to help a classmate during a lunchroom emergency last week.

It was inside Brookfield Middle School’s cafeteria, where seventh grader Luciana Kalat was eating breaded shrimp last Friday.

“One of those impossible breaks and half of it went down my throat and half of it stayed up,” she said.

Kalat tried to swallow the rest, then tried to cough it out.

“So I stood up and I put my hands around my throat,” she said.

The whole incident was caught on camera. In the video, you can see Kalat struggling to get the breaded shrimp out, even trying to stick her fingers down her throat.

“Her face started getting a little blue. I was like, ‘OK, something is definitely up. Something is wrong,'” said Jenna Omar, Kalat’s friend who was sitting at the same table.

Omar tapped Kalat’s back. She tried looking for help before taking matters into her own hands.

“So I knew I had to do the Heimlich maneuver. So I found her belly button, put both of my hands right there and gave it one good push,” Omar said.

Luckily, the food came out. Omar says she learned the Heimlich from her mom, who is in the medical field.

“Definitely a scare. I’m thankful I’m alive because if Jenna wasn’t there, I don’t know what would have happened,” Kalat said.

Kalat said she had an anxiety attack before she calmed down. Since then, she has thanked Omar for saving her life.

Now, the school is considering teaching the Heimlich maneuver at a younger age.

“Because I feel like it’s something that everyone should know because you never know when it could come in handy and when somebody actually needs it. So if somebody does need it, what are you going to do in that situation if you can’t get someone for help?” Omar said.