Brookfield native’s baking talents lead her to TV show competition

(WKBN) – A Brookfield native is taking her baking talents to the screen after being featured on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.”

“I never thought I’d be on a show about gingerbread; I’ve never baked a gingerbread house in my life. But, my partner on the show is an amazing, like, gingerbread artist. I didn’t even know there was a whole world of people who do this stuff like competitively,” said Marla Mae Harvey.

Harvey now lives in Pittsburgh but grew up in Brookfield. She always had a love for baking, and thanks to the pandemic, she was able to take her journey to new heights.

“I went to culinary school, worked in restaurants, I did food science for a while, and I actually, I got laid off from my job of four years from the pandemic. So I had to start from scratch. So I scrambled and decided I wanted to start my own cake business,” she said.

Then, she was given an opportunity she never expected when a former co-worker asked her to join him on the show.

“He reached out to me and said he needed someone to be on the show with him. My first initial thoughts were, ‘I do not wanna do this. I don’t wanna go on TV. It’s so scary to bake in front of a camera,’” she said.

But after some thought, she decided to give it a shot.

“It was a crazy experience. Like, I never thought I would be on TV,” Harvey said.

She said she can’t talk too much about the details of the episode but encourages everyone to tune in.

“I think a lot of people are gonna be surprised,” she said.

The show will air at 9 p.m. November 29 on the Food Network.