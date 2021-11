Gingerbreader Danile and Baker Marla Harvey, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread Showdown, Season 1 (courtesy of the Food Network).

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield native was featured in a competition on a Food Network show Monday, and she won.

Marla Mae Hervey competed with her partner on the “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.”

The show aired on Monday, and Marla and her partner took the victory.

The winning piece they created was a gingerbread “greenhouse,” complete with large windows.

The prize was a $10,000 home theater system.