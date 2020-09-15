Brookfield murder suspect in custody after unrelated arrest in New York

According to police, Jason Drummond, Jr. was shot while driving along Warren-Sharon Road

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a 2018 murder case in Brookfield Township is in custody after an unrelated arrest in New York last month.

On Aug. 28, New York Police told Brookfield officers they had 25-year-old Joseph Rosario in custody on a warrant for the murder of Jason Drummond, Jr.

They said Rosario was arrested in Queens on unrelated charges and is being held on the Ohio warrant, pending extradition.

According to police, Drummond was shot while driving along Warren-Sharon Road on July 27, 2018.

Police said he sped off toward an acquaintance’s house on Brookfield Avenue. At some point during the mile drive, the woman in the passenger’s seat had to take control of the wheel.

Drummond was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center and then to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where he passed away.

Police said they learned Rosario possibly fled the state after investigators executed a search warrant of his Masury apartment on August 6, 2018.

More stories from WKBN.com: