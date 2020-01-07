Brookfield man with guns made shooting threats at mobile home park, police say

Police said when they arrived, William Slanina was holding a rifle near the sliding glass door of his trailer

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man is facing charges after a woman reported that he threatened to shoot her and two others.

Around 11:39 a.m. Friday, a woman at Brookfield Acres mobile home park reported that 39-year-old William Slanina threatened her and referenced having a loaded gun after she said she confronted him about having unauthorized tenants in his trailer. She said Slanina told her that he had no problem with shooting her or two other victims who were also present, if they tried to enter his home.

She alleged that Slanina said, “No one with a badge will make it through the door.”

Police said when they arrived, Slanina was holding a rifle near the sliding glass door of his trailer. He dropped the weapon after he was ordered to do so but admitted to making the threats, according to a police report.

Police reported finding two shotguns, three rifles and a pistol in the trailer.

Slanina is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing.