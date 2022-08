WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) -A Brookfield man was sentenced Friday to life in prison on charges that he raped a young girl.

According to Trumbull County Prosecutor Gabe Wildman, Robert Richards, Jr., 53, pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition involving a 7-year-old victim.

He will not be eligible for parole for 10 years.

Brookfield police began investigating the reported sexual assault in October 2021.