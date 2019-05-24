Brookfield man says dog was shot twice

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man is looking for answers after someone shot his dog.

Grunt was found Thursday evening at a neighbor’s house on Merwin Chase Road covered in blood.

His owner, Robert McIntyre, says he had let him outside and shortly after he heard gun shots and heard a dog scream.

“I called his name one more time and then I hear probably three to five gun shots… and I hear a dog screaming and like I kind of immediately thought, ‘oh my God, you know he just shot, just shot my dog,’” he said.

Police are still investigating and said they don’t have any suspects at the time.

“Talked to some homeowners and witnesses in the area but nothing so far,” said Brookfield Chief Daniel Faustino.

The owner says he was shot twice, once in his front leg and once in his back paw. He is currently being cared for in Akron.