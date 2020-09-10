Brookfield man pleads guilty to setting truck fire

Police said they were able to tie Jeffrey Perritt to the crime by using surveillance video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man pleaded guilty to a charge that he tried setting a man’s truck on fire in Masury.

Jeffrey Perritt entered a guilty plea to an arson charge in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Perritt was arrested in July after a person called police to report that surveillance video showed someone trying to set a truck on fire.

The caller said a gray SUV stopped in front of his garage on Syme Street and a man inside of the SUV lit a water bottle on fire. He then threw it next to the truck before driving away.

According to a police report, the flame went out so the driver came back a few minutes later and lit the bottle on fire again. This time, the bottle caught fire, with flames hitting the bottom rocker panel of the truck.

The flames died down and a neighbor came over to kick the bottle out of the way, preventing the truck from catching on fire.

Police noticed a large burnt area on the pavement next to the passenger side of the truck.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect in the video as Perritt.

Perritt will be sentenced at a later date.

