Brookfield man charged with trying to set man’s truck on fire, police say

Perritt was later taken into custody and charged with arson

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man was taken into custody over the weekend after police say he tried to set a truck on fire in Masury.

Brookfield police were dispatched to a Masury home on Saturday after a caller said surveillance video showed someone trying to set his truck on fire.

The caller said a gray SUV stopped in front of his garage on Syme Street around 7:48 p.m. Friday.

The report said a man inside the SUV lit a water bottle on fire, using it as a Molotov cocktail and threw it next to the truck before driving away.

According to the report, the flame went out and the driver came back a few minutes later, lit the bottle again and threw it in the same spot. This time, flames from the bottle rose about three feet, touching the bottom rocker panel of the truck.

The flames died down and a neighbor came over to kick the bottle out of the way, preventing the truck from catching fire.

Police noticed a large burnt area on the pavement next to the passenger side of the truck.

After looking over the video of the incident, police said they identified the suspect as Jeffrey Perritt of Brookfield.

Perritt was later taken into custody at his home and charged with arson. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.