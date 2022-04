(WKBN) – A Brookfield man is now in the Trumbull County Jail, charged in a deadly crash.

Zachary Thomas Carpenter is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

Police say he was driving a box truck that crashed into a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 71 last October.

His passengers, 30-year-old Nicholas Holmes of Girard and 21-year-old Christopher Fox of Youngstown were killed.

Carpenter was taken to the hospital with injuries.